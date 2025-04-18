Kazakhstan to boost its agro-industrial and food industries with Turkish investments

The issues were on agenda of a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu and top officials of leading Turkish companies Orzax and Alarko Holding.

Minister Nurtleu emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to strengthening trade and economic cooperation with Türkiye and is keen on attracting direct investment to priority sectors of the national economy.

With Orzax CEO, Yunus Emre Alimoğlu, the parties discussed a project to produce dietary supplements in Turkistan region. He noted that with a timely government support, the project is progressing according to schedule.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Chairman of the Board of Alarko Holding, Izzet Garih, spoke about the construction of a modern greenhouse complex in the city of Shymkent, expressing confidence in a successful implementation of the project and further expansion of the company’s presence in Kazakhstan.

The sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening investment partnership and expressed readiness to expand cooperation in new promising areas.

Earlier it was reported that the President signed the law on ratification of the agreement with Türkiye on cooperation in plant quarantine.