Kazakhstan bags three more medals at Artistic Swimming World Cup

Viktor Druzin became a two-time medalist at the tournament. The Kazakhstani athlete placed third in the free routine. He now has two medals to his credit. Earlier, he won bronze in the technical routine.

Aldiyar Ramazanov and Yasmina Islamova took the second step of the podium. The duo won a silver medal in the technical program.

In the same discipline, Aiganym Saim and Artur Maidanov finished third.

As a result, Kazakhstan's team has earned four medals. The World Cup stage will conclude on May 3.

As previously reported, Alua Nurman became the world's second-best junior girl chess player.