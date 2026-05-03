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    Kazakhstan bags three more medals at Artistic Swimming World Cup

    02:23, 3 May 2026

    The Kazakhstan artistic swimming team secured three more medals at the World Aquatic Artistic Swimming World Cup stage in Xi'an, China, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan bags three more medals at Artistic Swimming World Cup
    National Olympic Committee

    Viktor Druzin became a two-time medalist at the tournament. The Kazakhstani athlete placed third in the free routine. He now has two medals to his credit. Earlier, he won bronze in the technical routine.

    Aldiyar Ramazanov and Yasmina Islamova took the second step of the podium. The duo won a silver medal in the technical program.

    In the same discipline, Aiganym Saim and Artur Maidanov finished third.

    As a result, Kazakhstan's team has earned four medals. The World Cup stage will conclude on May 3.

    As previously reported, Alua Nurman became the world's second-best junior girl chess player.

    Kazakhstan Sport Swimming China Youth of Kazakhstan
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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