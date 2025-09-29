EN
    Kazakhstan bags bronze at Varna Trampoline World Cup 2025

    11:10, 29 September 2025

    The Kazakh team won a bronze medal at the 2025 FIG Trampoline World Cup in Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Photo credit: NOC

    Viktoria Butolina and Yerlan Tasmagambetov scored 49.680 points in the Mixed Synchronised Trampoline finals in Varna.

    It is worth reminding Kazakh Milad Karimi won a gold medal at the 2025 Szombathely World Cup, officially the 2025 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup, held in Szombathely, Hungary, from September 26-28. 

    Sport Kazakhstan Bulgaria
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
