Kazakhstan bags bronze at Varna Trampoline World Cup 2025
11:10, 29 September 2025
The Kazakh team won a bronze medal at the 2025 FIG Trampoline World Cup in Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Viktoria Butolina and Yerlan Tasmagambetov scored 49.680 points in the Mixed Synchronised Trampoline finals in Varna.
It is worth reminding Kazakh Milad Karimi won a gold medal at the 2025 Szombathely World Cup, officially the 2025 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup, held in Szombathely, Hungary, from September 26-28.