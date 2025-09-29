Kazakh Karimi grabs gold at 2025 Szombathely World Cup
08:31, 29 September 2025
Kazakh Milad Karimi won a gold medal at the 2025 Szombathely World Cup, officially the 2025 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup, held in Szombathely, Hungary, from September 26-28, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
He scored 14.750 points in the Men's Horizontal Bar to finish first, followed by Colombia’s Angel Barajas with 14.650 and Luciano Letelier of Chile with 14.250.
Noteworthy, Kazakhstan's trampoline gymnastics team claimed a gold medal at the World Cup stage in Cottbus, Germany.