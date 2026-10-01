Kazakhstan bags another bronze at Asian Games 2026

In the third-place match, she defeated Jeong Hee-won of South Korea.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Yekaterina Tarantseva won a bronze medal at the 20th Summer Asian Games in Japan, finishing third in canoe slalom. Tarantseva competed in the women’s kayak single final, completing the course in 112.23 seconds to take third place.

The Summer Asian Games are being held in Aichi Prefecture in Japan from 19 September to 4 October 2026.