Kazakhstan achieves historic result at International Linguistics Olympiad

The competition was held in Bucharest, Romania, from July 26 through August 2, where Kazakhstan recorded its strongest performance since joining the prestigious academic contest.

Shyngys Karasayev, a 12th-grade student at the Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Physics and Mathematics in Oral, won a bronze medal.

Honorable mentions went to Ramazan Butantayev, an 11th-grade student at the Specialized IT Lyceum in Aktau, Aslan Azhabayev, a 12th-grade student at the Nazarbayev Intellectual School in Pavlodar, and Kirill Turgumbayev, an 11th-grade student at the Abai School-Lyceum in Kostanay region's Zhitikara district.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Education

The achievement marks the first time that every member of Kazakhstan's national team has received an award at the IOL.

The team was led by Dana Ospanova, a student at Jagiellonian University.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Education

The ministry noted that Olympiad linguistics is a relatively new field in Kazakhstan but has been developing rapidly, adding that the team's performance highlights the strong potential of Kazakh school students in the discipline.

Earlier, Team Kazakhstan claimed one gold and three silver medals at the International Chemistry Olympiad 2026 held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.