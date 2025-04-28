EN
    Kazakhstan bags 4 bronze medals at Asian Judo Championships in Bangkok

    16:39, 28 April 2025

    Team Kazakhstan hauled four bronze medals at the Asian Senior Judo Championships held in Bangkok, Thailand, from April 25 to 27, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee.

    Judo, Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: olympic.kz

    In a mixed team event, the Kazakh judokas competed for a bronze medal, but failed to climb to the podium.

    The team lost to south Korea 0:4.

    Thus, the Kazakh team finished the competition with four bronze medals: Galiya Tynbayeva (48kg), Sherzod Davlatov (60kg), Bakyt Kussakbayeva (57kg) and Meiirlan Maxim (90kg).

    Earlier it was reported that gymnasts from Astana claimed bronze medal in Tashkent leg of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup.

    Sport Judo Kazakhstan Society Thailand
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
