Kazakhstan bags 4 bronze medals at Asian Judo Championships in Bangkok

In a mixed team event, the Kazakh judokas competed for a bronze medal, but failed to climb to the podium.

The team lost to south Korea 0:4.

Thus, the Kazakh team finished the competition with four bronze medals: Galiya Tynbayeva (48kg), Sherzod Davlatov (60kg), Bakyt Kussakbayeva (57kg) and Meiirlan Maxim (90kg).

Earlier it was reported that gymnasts from Astana claimed bronze medal in Tashkent leg of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup.