Kazakhstan bags 3 bronze medals at WTT Youth Contender Almaty 2025
15:07, 25 July 2025
Kazakhstan claimed three bronze medals on the second day of the home table tennis event – the WTT Youth Contender Almaty 2025, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Bronze medals were earned by Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova, Arailym Sapabek (U13 girls singles) and Nurdaulet Azamatuly (U13 boys singles).
