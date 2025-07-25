EN
    Kazakhstan bags 3 bronze medals at WTT Youth Contender Almaty 2025

    15:07, 25 July 2025

    Kazakhstan claimed three bronze medals on the second day of the home table tennis event – the WTT Youth Contender Almaty 2025, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan bags 3 bronze medals at WTT Youth Contender Almaty 2025
    Photo credit: Оlympic.kz

    Bronze medals were earned by Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova, Arailym Sapabek (U13 girls singles) and Nurdaulet Azamatuly (U13 boys singles).

    As reported previously, Elena Rybakina and partner Emma Raducanu sailed into the semifinal of the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open women’s doubles competition in Washington D.C.

