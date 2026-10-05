Kazakhstan backs US-led Kyoto Vision for a ‘Golden Age of Science’

The joint declaration was endorsed at the 23rd Annual Meeting of the Science and Technology in Society (STS) Forum in Kyoto, Japan, according to the White House. Led by White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Michael Kratsios, the initiative aims to strengthen science ecosystems and accelerate scientific discovery.

The Kyoto Vision highlights the potential of super intelligence (SI) to transform scientific research through autonomous experimentation and new analytical capabilities. Ministers called for new institutional models and funding mechanisms to give scientists greater opportunities to pursue ambitious research.

“Super intelligence applied to science will be the greatest force in history for democratizing research,” Kratsios said, adding that the United States is leading efforts to adapt research institutions to the changing scientific landscape.

The declaration focuses on three areas: improving the institutions of discovery, including through long-term awards, rapid grants and research prizes; harnessing super intelligence for science by expanding researchers’ access to SI tools for science, scientific data, computing infrastructure and experimental facilities; and cultivating scientific talent, particularly by supporting students and early-career researchers through training, fellowships and research partnerships.

In July 2026, Kratsios presented President Donald Trump with Science: A New Golden Age, a report outlining new directions for the US research and development system, including how federal agencies conduct, fund and assess scientific research.

The Kyoto Vision was endorsed by Argentina, Bulgaria, Chile, Cyprus, Germany, Greece, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, South Korea, New Zealand, Poland, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Donald Trump had announced the formation of the Super Intelligence Force (SIF) to coordinate federal efforts in artificial intelligence and maintain US leadership in the field.