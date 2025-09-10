Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Tourism Forum spotlights growing tourist flows, new initiatives

The three-day event was attended by Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Beiel, Milli Mejlis deputy representing Quba Alibala Maharramzade, members of the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency, public figures, as well as officials from 56 tour companies of the two countries.

In his welcome remarks, Ambassador Alim Beiel noted a surge in tourist flows between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

Kazakhstan accounts for nearly 50% of all tourists coming to Azerbaijan Central Asia. The country ranks sixth in tourist arrivals in Azerbaijan after Russia, Türkiye, India, Iran, and Georgia. There is a growing interest among Kazakhstanis in Azerbaijan thanks to the beauty of Baku, picturesque nature, cultural and language affinity, as well as the availability of regular direct flights, said the Kazakh diplomat.

Beiel singled out the key importance of plans to build a health resort complex on the shore of Lake Alakol in Kazakhstan with joint investment, which, according to him, will mark a significant milestone in both nations’ cooperation in tourism.

In turn, deputy Alibala Maharramzade touched upon the necessity to boost tourist arrivals not only from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan but also in the opposite direction. The Azerbaijani parliamentarian believes that the tourism sector is to play a key role in bringing two peoples closer together, and exploring each other's culture and traditions.

Representatives of Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency and tour companies from both countries presented new travel packages and routes, highlighting cultural sites and natural attractions in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

The event included B2B meetings and trips for Kazakhstani delegates to Quba region to showcase its tourism potential.

The forum signaled strong interest in expanding cooperation and could lead to new projects aimed at boosting tourist flows between the two nations.

