Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan to hold joint naval exercises in Caspian Sea

The decision came after talks between First Deputy – Chief of the General Staff of the Kazakhstan Naval Forces Kanat Niyazbekov and Chief of Staff of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces Teymur Murshudov in the Kazakh city of Aktau.

Azerbaijan is set to deploy two patrol ships, an auxiliary ship and coastal troops in the joint naval exercises ‘Caspian Breeze – 2025,’ that is to take place in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea.

The exercises are to cover a wide range of tasks aimed at boosting efficient cooperation and enhancing relationship between naval forces of our countries, said Niyazbekov.

Ship deployment, passing exercises are to be conducted. The sailors will conduct exercises to repel asymmetric threats, provide aid to aircraft, ships and vessels in distress as well as practice artillery firing at sea and air targets.

