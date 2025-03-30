Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan expand agricultural cooperation

The parties discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, implementing new projects, and exchanging experiences in dairy production.

Data on activities related to the processing of milk and dairy products in Uzbekistan, as well as information on production capacities and export and import indicators, were presented at the meeting.

In turn, Milla’s representatives highly appreciated Uzbekistan’s potential in agriculture and discussed plans to establish a new production facility in Uzbekistan.

The parties agreed to develop cooperation and formulate specific plans and proposals.

