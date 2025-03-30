EN
    Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan expand agricultural cooperation

    15:24, 30 March 2025

    The Ministry of Agriculture hosted a meeting with representatives of Milla Azerbaijan, UzA reports. 

    Uzbekistan
    Photo credit: UzA

    The parties discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, implementing new projects, and exchanging experiences in dairy production.

    Data on activities related to the processing of milk and dairy products in Uzbekistan, as well as information on production capacities and export and import indicators, were presented at the meeting.

    In turn, Milla’s representatives highly appreciated Uzbekistan’s potential in agriculture and discussed plans to establish a new production facility in Uzbekistan.

    The parties agreed to develop cooperation and formulate specific plans and proposals.

    As reported before, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan discuss strengthening their strategic partnership.

    Uzbekistan Azerbaijan Central Asia Foreign policy Agriculture
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
