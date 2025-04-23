Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan ramp up co-op in transport logistics

According to him, cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in the development of transport corridors is reaching a new level. Over the past three years, active work has been carried out to modernize the infrastructure and increase the capacity of the route, which has already yielded noticeable results.

Kerimbayev emphasized that one of the priorities of Kazakhstan's transport strategy is container transportation that meets international logistics standards. Thus, last year, the Kazakh section of the route passed 358 container trains from China, and in 2024 is expected to be more than 600.

It is worth reminding, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will sign 17 agreements in higher education.