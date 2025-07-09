EN
    Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan hold Tarlan-2025 military drill

    16:43, 9 July 2025

    The Tarlan-2025 joint flight-tactical exercise involving Azerbaijani and Kazakhstani servicemen in the field of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) has commenced in Azerbaijan, Kazinform News Agency had learnt from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

    Photo credit: Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan

    The press service informed Wednesday that prior to the exercise’s opening, a moment of silence was observed to honor the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the homeland as well as the national anthems of both nations were performed.

    During the ceremony, the exercise leaders addressed the participants, extending their best wishes for success and underscoring the significance of the joint activity, said the press service.

    Photo credit: Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan

    The Tarlan-2025 joint flight-tactical exercise is set to enhance military cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

    Subsequently, in accordance with the established scenario, the personnel commenced the successful execution of the assigned tasks in stages, the press service informed.

    Photo credit: Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan

    The joint training is set to continue through July 10.

    The Tarlan-2025 joint flight-tactical exercise is held as part of the cooperation plan for 2025 signed between the defense ministries of both countries last September.

    World News Azerbaijan Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
