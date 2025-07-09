Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan hold Tarlan-2025 military drill

The press service informed Wednesday that prior to the exercise’s opening, a moment of silence was observed to honor the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the homeland as well as the national anthems of both nations were performed.

During the ceremony, the exercise leaders addressed the participants, extending their best wishes for success and underscoring the significance of the joint activity, said the press service.

Photo credit: Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan

The Tarlan-2025 joint flight-tactical exercise is set to enhance military cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

Subsequently, in accordance with the established scenario, the personnel commenced the successful execution of the assigned tasks in stages, the press service informed.

Photo credit: Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan

The joint training is set to continue through July 10.

The Tarlan-2025 joint flight-tactical exercise is held as part of the cooperation plan for 2025 signed between the defense ministries of both countries last September.