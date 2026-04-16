Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan bolster cultural ties at charity fair in Baku

A spring charity fair was held in Baku, bringing together residents and visitors in support of humanitarian initiatives and traditions of mutual aid, reports a Qazinform News Agency correspondent in Azerbaijan.

The event was organized by the International Women's Club – Baku in collaboration with the Kazakhstan Embassy in Azerbaijan. The fair was supported by dozens of diplomatic missions accredited in Baku, local and international companies, and volunteers. The large-scale event further confirmed the high level of humanitarian cooperation and intercultural dialogue between the two nations.

In his welcoming speech, Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, emphasized the importance of charitable initiatives in the modern world. He noted that supporting socially vulnerable groups, including women and children, is a core value, and that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev places significant importance on the development of volunteerism.

Photo credit: Serik Koshmaganbetov/Qazinform

The President of the International Women's Club, Assemgul Bayel, thanked all participants and partners, pointing out that the funds raised will be directed toward social and humanitarian projects. In particular, assistance will be provided to families in need, veterans, children with special needs, orphanages, single mothers, and women seeking to develop their own businesses. The International Women's Club unites the spouses of ambassadors and prominent Azerbaijani women involved in entrepreneurship and public life.

The opening ceremony also featured speeches by Hijran Huseynova, Chairwoman of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs, and Saadat Yusifova, Deputy Minister of Culture. They highlighted the significance of such events in strengthening social solidarity and promoting cultural diversity, noting that through charity, Azerbaijanis are becoming even better acquainted with Kazakh culture.

The fair showcased an array of handcrafted works by folk artisans and national cuisines from various countries, alongside a rich cultural and entertainment program including musical performances, lotteries, and contests. Visitors also had the opportunity to explore a traditional Kazakh yurt and products from Kazakhstani companies.

Qazinform previously reported that Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.