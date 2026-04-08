Kazakh FM meets Azerbaijani President Aliyev: "Allied relations reach new level"

At the meeting on Wednesday, Minister Kosherbayev conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. “The high level of cooperation between our countries has primarily been achieved through a trusting dialogue at the highest level,” the Minister noted.

In this context, the mutual state visits of President Tokayev to Baku in March 2024, the state visit of President Aliyev to Astana in October 2025, as well as the Second Meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council (SIC), have given new momentum to the allied relations between our countries and contributed to elevating them to a qualitatively new level.

“Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations demonstrate steady and progressive development and possess significant potential. We reaffirm our strong commitment to further strengthening the allied partnership with brotherly Azerbaijan and enriching our cooperation with new substance”, Kosherbayev stressed.

During the talks, the parties also discussed current issues on the international agenda. The high level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan within multilateral frameworks was underscored, along with the importance of continued joint efforts to promote peace and stability.

Earlier today, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan discussed new opportunities in media partnership.