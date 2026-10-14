Kazakhstan auto production tops 146,000, up 34% YoY

Largest manufacturers

Car plants accounted for most of the output.

Over the past nine months, the Kostanay-based plant Allur (SaryarkaAutoProm) led with 56,130 cars. Astana Motors Manufacturing Kazakhstan in Almaty ranked second with 40,245 vehicles under the brands Changan, Chery, and Haval. Hyundai Trans Kazakhstan manufactured another 27,305 vehicles, while Kia Qazaqstan accounted for 13,782.

Other industry players produced:

SemAZ — 2,293 vehicles;

QazTehna — 2,014;

Hyundai Trans Auto — 998;

KAMAZ-Engineering — 804;

Orbis Machinery — 433;

Daewoo Bus Kazakhstan — 379;

UralskAgroRemMash — 158.

The country's automotive output spans cars, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialized equipment.

Top 10 brands

The top 10 brands by output for January–September 2026:

Chevrolet — 29,555 units;

Hyundai — 27,275;

Kia — 17,712;

Changan — 15,148;

Chery — 12,593;

Haval — 10,955;

Jetour — 6,907;

JAC — 4,753;

Geely Galaxy — 3,378;

MG — 2,497.

Among individual models, the Chevrolet Cobalt led with 27,659 cars produced over the nine months. It is followed by the Hyundai Tucson (10,522 units), Kia Sportage (7,139), Hyundai Mufasa (6,743), and Changan CS35 Max (5,296).

Qazinform previously reported that Kazakhstan planned to produce autonomous and electric truck tractors.