Kazakhstan considers oil exports via Baku-Supsa pipeline amid CPC restrictions

According to Asel Serikpayeva, adviser to the minister and official spokesperson of the country’s Ministry of Energy, oil was redirected toward the Port of Aktau, as well as through the Atasu-Alashankou and Atyrau-Samara routes.

Additional export routes under consideration include transportation through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline system, transportation across the Caspian Sea through Azerbaijan, as well as the Baku-Supsa pipeline, said Serikpayeva.

Kazakhstani oil is already being transported through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan system, with annual volumes currently standing at approximately 1.2 million tons.

Serikpayeva added that Azerbaijan has expressed its readiness to increase the volume of Kazakhstani oil it receives to 2.2 million tons per year.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan localizes 10 oil and gas equipment production facilities.