Kazakhstan, Austria commit to expanding inter-parliamentary ties

During the talks, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh–Austrian relations, as well as the deepening of Kazakhstan’s partnership with the European Union and cooperation within the OSCE.

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

Minister Kosherbayev noted the steady development of bilateral ties and emphasized the importance of further expanding ties across various sectors.

The Austrian side praised the intensification of political dialogue between Kazakhstan and the EU and commended Astana’s constructive stance on key international issues.

Both sides agreed to strengthen bilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation and to promote regular high-level engagements.

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

Earlier, as Qazinform reported, Kazakhstan and Oman are reinforcing intergovernmental cooperation.