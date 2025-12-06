Kazakhstan, Austria commit to expanding inter-parliamentary ties
Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev met with the President of the National Council of the Austrian Parliament, Walter Rosenkranz, in Vienna, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh MFA's press service.
During the talks, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh–Austrian relations, as well as the deepening of Kazakhstan’s partnership with the European Union and cooperation within the OSCE.
Minister Kosherbayev noted the steady development of bilateral ties and emphasized the importance of further expanding ties across various sectors.
The Austrian side praised the intensification of political dialogue between Kazakhstan and the EU and commended Astana’s constructive stance on key international issues.
Both sides agreed to strengthen bilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation and to promote regular high-level engagements.
