    Kazakhstan, Austria commit to expanding inter-parliamentary ties

    07:26, 6 December 2025

    Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev met with the President of the National Council of the Austrian Parliament, Walter Rosenkranz, in Vienna, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh MFA's press service.

    Kosherbayev, Rosenkranz
    Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

    During the talks, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh–Austrian relations, as well as the deepening of Kazakhstan’s partnership with the European Union and cooperation within the OSCE.

    Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

    Minister Kosherbayev noted the steady development of bilateral ties and emphasized the importance of further expanding ties across various sectors.

    The Austrian side praised the intensification of political dialogue between Kazakhstan and the EU and commended Astana’s constructive stance on key international issues.

    Both sides agreed to strengthen bilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation and to promote regular high-level engagements.

    Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

    Earlier, as Qazinform reported, Kazakhstan and Oman are reinforcing intergovernmental cooperation.

