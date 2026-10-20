Kazakhstan attracts two-thirds of Central Asia's foreign investment

Zebeshev said in line wth Kazakhstan's 2030 Investment Policy Concept, the Government plans to secure at least $100 billion in gross FDI inflows during 2025-2030.

According to the National Bank data, gross FDI inflows totaled $29.8 billion between 2025 and the first half of 2026, reaching nearly 30% of the target, he said.

In the first half of 2026 alone, the country attracted $9.4 billion in FDI, equivalent to 36.7% of the annual target of $25.5 billion.

Zebeshev noted that UNCTAD data show Kazakhstan accounts for around 66% of the region's cumulative FDI stock, allowing the country to maintain its position as a major investment hub in Central Asia.

"This is an important indicator of investors' confidence in Kazakhstan as a platform for launching new industrial projects," the deputy minister said.

He added that the sectoral distribution of investment is equally important. In the first half of 2026, gross FDI inflows excluding oil and gas extraction and metallurgy rose by 12.3%, while the share of non-metallurgical manufacturing industries in total manufacturing FDI increased from 56.8% to 91.9%.

FDI in manufacturing excluding metallurgy expanded by nearly 40% during the period.

Earlier, it was reported that private investments grew by 18% in Kazakhstan.