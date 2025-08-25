Kazakhstan attracts $9bln of investments from Japan, bilateral trade hits $2bln

“Japan is a reliable strategic partner of our country in the Asian region,” Murat Nurtleu said.

He emphasized that Japan ranks among the country’s Top-10 investors, with $9 billion dollars already invested in Kazakhstan’s economy.

Leading Japanese corporations such as Mitsubishi, Sumitomo, Marubeni, Mitsui are operating in Kazakhstan today.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

“Last year, mutual trade turnover approached $2 billion. I am confident we have all chances to significantly increase this figure,” said the Kazakh Foreign Minister.

The sides discussed the prospects for signing long-term agreements on the export of non-ferrous metals, including gallium and manganese sulphate. Kazakhstan possesses rich reserves of rare elements required for green transformation: of 32 types of raw materials used in Japan's green technologies, 22 are extracted in Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform

“In this context, we expressed readiness to implement certain investment projects between Tau-Ken Samruk and Japan’s oil and gas and metallurgy corporation JOGMEC,” Murat Nurtleu said.

