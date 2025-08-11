Kazakhstan's Flag raised in Japan in honor of National Day at EXPO 2025 Osaka

A ceremony of raising Kazakhstan's State Flag took place at the EXPO National Day Hall in the presence of Minister Shakkaliyev and representatives of the EXPO 2025 Osaka Association.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan

In his remarks, the Kazakh Minister thanked the Government of Japan and the organizing committee for a high level of preparation and holding the event. He said that today’s event is dedicated to the 180th anniversary of great Kazakh thinker Abai Kunanbaiuly. Shakkaliyev also noted that both countries, despite their geographical remoteness, are similar in their spiri, and respect traditions and older generation and attach high importance to education and labor.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan

He pointed out that since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1991, thw two countries have enjoyed sustainable partnership in the field of trade, investments, science, education, ecology and technology.

For his part, Japan’s Vice Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan Akiyoshi Kato congratulated the Kazakh delegation on the country’s National Day at the EXPO Osaka and highlighted the importance of cultural exchange for strengthening mutual understanding, cooperation and development of bilateral ties between the two states.

A large scale parade with the participation of Kazakh strongman, four-time Guinness World Record holder Sergey Tsyrulnikov, artistes, and batyrs wearing traditional clothes, was held during the celebration of Kazakhstan’s National Day.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan

The evening concert of Kazakh masters of art, which took place on the stage of the Expo Hall "Shining Hat", became a real sensation. The large-scale festive program of the event gathered some three thousand spectators-visitors of the EXPO. The true wealth of Kazakh culture united on one stage: the sounds of the Dina Nurpeisova Academic Orchestra of Folk Instruments, lively ethno- and folklore rhythms of the Sarmad and ArtDombyra ensembles, the powerful voices of opera soloists Zarina Altynbayeva and Altynbek Abildy, as well as energetic dance performances of the Birlik ensemble and many other talented artistes of Kazakhstan. The works of famous composers Kurmangazy Sagyrbaiuly, Nurgissa Tlendiyev, Karshyga Akhmediyarov, Latif Khamidi, Yevgeny Brusilovsky and other composers were performed as well.

The World Expo 2025 opened in Japanese city of Osaka on April 13. According to the organizers, 160 countries and nine international organizations are participating in the large-scale event, with over 28 million visitors expected. The event will continue until Oct. 13 on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka Bay.