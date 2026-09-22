Kazakhstan attends high-level meeting on Middle Corridor in Beijing

1st Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Nurlybek Nalibayev, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) Shohrat Zakir and representatives from Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan took the floor.

Addressing those gathered, Nalibayev emphasized the Kazakh President prioritized strengthening the country’s transit and logistics potential.

He said the key goal is to turn Kazakhstan into Eurasia’s transport and logistics hub.

He said Kazakhstan is consistently developing East–West, and North–South corridors and Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, and one of the top priority for Kazakhstan’s transport policy.

The goal is to turn this route into a safe, sustainable, and efficient route with predictable transit times and competitive tariffs and unified service standards across participating countries.

Shohrat Zakir said that China is committed to expanding capacity, harmonizing customs rules, and building digital platforms for multimodal transport.

Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev stressed the need for synchronized infrastructure development, elimination of bottlenecks, and adoption of digital solutions.

In turn, Erlist Akunbekov is the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, highlighted the importance of removing barriers for landlocked states to access global markets.

It was earlier reported, during his working visit to the United States, Special Representative of the President of Kazakhstan Erzhan Kazykhan met with members of the U.S. expert and business communities at an event co-hosted by the Embassy of Kazakhstan and the Atlantic Council. Those attending focused on transport and digital infrastructure, integration into global value chains, and cooperation with the U.S. in energy, critical minerals, AI, and advanced technologies.