Kazakhstan attends Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha

Addressing the plenary session, the Kazakh Speaker outlined the country’s position on resolving international conflicts.

Photo credit: Majilis

Yerlan Koshanov held talks with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sidelines of the Summit and conveyed to him sincere greetings and best wishes on behalf of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s support and expressed gratitude for the country’s position on Israel’s military actions.

The Majilis Speaker said the Middle East is facing serious geopolitical challenges, and convening the Emergency Summit is stipulated by a sharp escalation in the international situation.

Photo credit: Majilis press service

He stressed Kazakhstan strongly condemns Israel’s military actions in the territory of Qatar. The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was the first to take this position and express strong support for Qatar.

“Regardless of the motives behind the attack, such actions are absolutely unacceptable. They violate the sovereign rights of the State of Qatar and contradict the principles of international law. This assault harms not only the security of a single country, but also the peace and sovereignty of all nations that adhere to the frameworks of the international order,” Koshanov said.

The Majilis Speaker also focused on the tragic events occurring in Gaza. He noted from the very beginning of the conflict, the President of Kazakhstan has consistently called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and for humanitarian assistance to its residents.

Photo credit: Majilis press service

He said the Head of State has consistently emphasized that any crisis must be resolved through peaceful dialogue, grounded in the United Nations Charter and international law.

It was earlier reported, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Doha will host an emergency Arab-Islamic summit on September 14–15 to discuss the repercussions of the Israeli attack on its territory.