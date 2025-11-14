Kazakhstan attends CIS Interparliamentary Assembly plenary session in Dushanbe

A delegation of Kazakhstani parliamentarians, led by Speaker of the Senate Maulen Ashimbayev, is attending the event.

In his welcome remarks, Ashimbayev said that over the years, the Organization has turned into an efficient platform for dialogue, implementing legislative initiatives and stregthening trust among the nations.

As Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted at the CIS Heads of State Council in October, ‘we have a shared goal, which is to turn the Commonwealth into a space of creativity and progress, new ideas and opportunities.’

The Commonwealth of Independent States continues to demonstrate its relevance as an institution that preserves mutual respect, trust, and a shared commitment to the future of our peoples. In turn, our joint work within the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly reflects the key priorities defined by the heads of our states and includes, in addition to traditional issues, the regulation of artificial intelligence, the protection of digital rights, and many other pressing issues. This is practical confirmation that the CIS is not only maintaining its relevance - it is actively developing and adapting to new realities. This is especially important on the eve of the 35th anniversary of the Commonwealth, noted the Kazakh Senate Speaker.

Photo credit: Kazakh Senate

Ashimbayev also highlighted that mutual respect and commitment to strengthening intercultural and interreligious dialogue are the foundation of cooperation. In this context, he spoke in detail about the outcomes of the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions held in Kazakhstan, as well as thanked colleagues for the participation of the CIS delegation at the high-level Congress.

The Speaker of the Kazakh Senate held bilateral meetings with heads of the Chambers of Parliament of the CIS IPA member countries, including Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, Tajik National Assembly Speaker Rustam Emomali, Chairwoman of the Council of the Republic of Belarus Natalya Kochanova, as well as heads of other parliamentary delegations.

Photo credit: Kazakh Senate

Ashimbayev informed heads of the Chambers of Parliament of the CIS member countries about Kazakhstan’s upcoming parliamentary reform towards democratic development.

At the beginning of next year, we will mark an important milestone in the history of Kazakhstani parliamentarism - the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the modern Parliament of Kazakhstan. The Parliament of Kazakhstan approaches this anniversary on the threshold of a new and significant stage of development. In his September address, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, proposed implementing a parliamentary reform that envisions a transition to a unicameral Parliament. This initiative is a logical continuation of Kazakhstan’s consistent policy to strengthen representative institutions and form an effective legislative authority. The final decision on this matter will be made at a nationwide referendum in 2027, Ashimbayev said, while outlining several specific areas for further joint work.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported the Senate Speaker highlights the key areas for Central Asian parliamentary cooperation.