Kazakhstan attends Boao Forum for Asia

Roman Sklyar affirmed readiness to strengthen Kazakhstan-China eternal comprehensive strategic partnership and further development of trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

In turn, Ding Xuexiang stressed the importance of deepening trade and economic ties and development of agreements achieved by the Heads of State.

The sides positively assessed the results of the work of the Kazakhstan-China cooperation committee and debated development of interregional cooperation prospects.

Roman Sklyar also attended the opening ceremony of the 24th session of the Boao Forum for Asia themed Asia in the Changing World: Towards a Shared Future. It brought together over 60 countries and 2,000 heads of governmental organizations, representatives of large companies, scientific circles and experts.

As earlier reported, the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 opened on Thursday in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.