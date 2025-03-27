Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025 opens in Hainan

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attended the opening ceremony.

Founded in 2001, the BFA is a non-governmental and non-profit international organization committed to promoting regional economic integration and bringing Asian countries closer to their development goals. Running from March 25 to 28, this year's conference is themed "Asia in the Changing World: Towards a Shared Future."

To note, last year, a Kazakh expert offered insights on Boao Forum, underscoring Kazakhstan’s strategic role in Asia.