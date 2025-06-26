EAEU has historic chance to join global competition in AI - President

The Kazakh President stated the importance of timely using the window of opportunities to enhance the EAEU’s role in the emerging digital world order. He said that like any technological revolution, artificial intelligence brings challenges and various risks such as inequality in access to technology, decline in traditional jobs, and limitation of digital sovereignty, including dependence on global digital monopolies.

“There is a danger that a small group of sufficiently highly developed countries may emerge as leaders of global development and lead this process, while most of the modern world may be left behind. It seems to me that it is the EAEU that should lead this process or, at least, prevent it from lagging behind," the President emphasized.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed, as part of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, to devote one of the sessions to joining efforts in artificial intelligence development.

He also told the participants about the work carried out by Kazakhstan in strengthening potential in this strategically important sphere.

“We are consistently developing the national digital infrastructure and in the very near future we will launch a supercomputer. Its resources will be used for conducting scientific researches, modelling, big data processing and solving complex engineering problems. Kazakhstan has established the Council for Artificial Intelligence Development and plans to adopt a special law. These steps are aimed at forming a strong institutional basis for the application of artificial intelligence in our country,” said the President.

Earlier it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the Eurasian Economic Forum.