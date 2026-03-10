Kazakhstan at 2026 Paralympics: March 10 schedule and medal hopes

1:45 PM Astana time (UTC+5): Para Cross-Country Skiing. Classical Sprint. Anna Grachova will compete in the Women’s Vision Impaired qualification;

2:55 PM: Para Cross-Country Skiing. Classical Sprint. Alexandr Gerlits, Vladislav Kobal, and Nurlan Alimov will enter the Men’s Standing qualification;

3:05 PM: Para Cross-Country Skiing. Classical Sprint. Yerbol Khamitov, Sergey Ussoltsev, and Yuriy Berezin will participate in the Men’s Sitting qualification;

5:30 PM: Para Cross-Country Skiing. Classical Sprint. Finals (Anna Grachova, Alexandr Gerlits, Vladislav Kobal, Nurlan Alimov, Yerbol Khamitov, Sergey Ussoltsev, Yuriy Berezin).

Recall that the 2026 Paralympics commenced on March 7, where Kazakhstani athletes recorded the following results in the Biathlon Sprint: Yerbol Khamitov finished 8th, Alexandr Gerlits 11th, Sergey Ussoltsev 18th, and Yuriy Berezin 25th.

On March 8, during the Biathlon Individual event, Khamitov secured 6th place, followed by Gerlits in 9th, Ussoltsev in 21st, and Berezin in 22nd

March 9 was a rest day for the Kazakhstani athletes.

Kazakhstan is represented at the 2026 Winter Paralympics by seven athletes competing across two disciplines: biathlon and cross-country skiing. The delegation features a significant age range, from a 17-year-old debutant to a 51-year-old veteran, and includes highly decorated competitors such as a Paralympic bronze medalist, a World Champion, and a World Cup winner.



