Kazakhstan assesses $350 million export growth to Armenia

On September 19, the 11th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Armenia and Kazakhstan was held online, co-chaired by Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin and Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

The two sides reviewed a wide range of issues, including trade and economic partnership, investment cooperation, as well as collaboration in transport, communications, agriculture, healthcare, culture, and tourism.

Armenia is a key partner for Kazakhstan in the South Caucasus, with the two countries maintaining a strong political dialogue and active humanitarian ties. Their high level of cooperation is driven by the leadership’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

In 2024, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Armenia totaled around $36 million, while in the first seven months of 2025 it stood at $28.7 million.

“We see considerable potential for further trade growth. According to our estimates, additional export opportunities to Armenia could amount to about $350 million, driven mainly by supplies of metallurgical, petrochemical, chemical, and food products,” said Serik Zhumangarin.

Special attention was given to cooperation in the transport sector. Armenian airlines were offered the opportunity to operate direct flights to Kazakhstan with fifth-freedom traffic rights under the existing “open skies” regime. The Kazakh side also expressed interest in reducing airport charges in Yerevan.

In the investment sector, Kazakhstan expressed readiness to implement joint projects for processing agricultural products in the Atyrau and Mangistau regions for subsequent export to Armenia. The Armenian initiative to develop the jewelry industry, included in the draft Cooperation Roadmap, was also endorsed.

Mher Grigoryan stressed that Armenia supports the creation of a multimodal transport corridor along the Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Iran–Armenia route. He noted that cargo shipments are already being carried out along the China–Kazakhstan–Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran–Armenia route, reflecting growing interest in strengthening transport and logistics ties between the two countries. According to him, these shipments could become regular, especially given the interest of Armenian entrepreneurs in the opportunities offered by the Khorgos International Center for Cross Border Cooperation.

The sides also discussed grain supplies. Kazakhstan confirmed its readiness to deliver wheat to Armenia, taking into account the growing volume and geography of grain exports.

Following the meeting, the two sides signed the protocol of the 11th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Armenia and Kazakhstan.

