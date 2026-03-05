34 Kazakhstani nationals evacuated from Iran to Armenia

A bus arranged by the Kazakh embassy in Armenia left the checkpoint transporting evacuees to Yerevan, where they were placed in the hotel upon arrival. Kazakhstani nationals are set to return home via Moscow on March 5.

According to the enterprise, the decision to evacuate was made immediately after the escalation of the situation in Iran.

Previously, Qazinform reported more than 9,000 Kazakhstani nationals are still stranded in Middle East countries.