    34 Kazakhstani nationals evacuated from Iran to Armenia

    07:45, 5 March 2026

    34 employees of the Zarkukh gold mining enterprise were evacuated via the Agarak checkpoint from Iran to Armenia amid escalating conflict in the Middle East, Qazinform News Agency reports.  

    Photo credit: Miras Kuandykov/Qazinform

    A bus arranged by the Kazakh embassy in Armenia left the checkpoint transporting evacuees to Yerevan, where they were placed in the hotel upon arrival. Kazakhstani nationals are set to return home via Moscow on March 5.

    According to the enterprise, the decision to evacuate was made immediately after the escalation of the situation in Iran.

    Previously, Qazinform reported more than 9,000 Kazakhstani nationals are still stranded in Middle East countries. 

