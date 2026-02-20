Kazakhstan, Armenia discuss strategic ties, international cooperation

The talks focused on the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Armenian cooperation, as well as ongoing issues on the international and regional agenda.

The sides noted the high-level relations between Kazakhstan and Armenia, built on the traditions of friendship and mutual respect, as well as hailed the decision to elevate bilateral cooperation to a strategic partnership, which paves the way for deeper political dialogue and enhanced practical cooperation across different areas.

Special focus was placed to the sweeping reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan, geared toward transforming the political and socio-economic landscape. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiatives drew the attention of the Armenian side, with the structural complexity of the transformations and their focus on sustainability noted.

The sides also discussed interaction within international organizations, reaffirming their commitment to aligning efforts within multilateral platforms and supporting initiatives of mutual interest. In this regard, the Armenian side commended Astana’s consistent foreign policy, aimed at strengthening stability and promoting dialogue.

Previously, Qazinform reported Moldova signals its readiness to explore avenues for deeper cooperation with Kazakhstan.