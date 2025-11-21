Kazakhstan, Armenia agree to exchange experience in AI

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the strong cooperation potential in digitalization and the AI sector at a press conference with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Astana.

Tokayev noted Kazakhstan’s rapid digital transformation, while highlighting Armenia’s significant progress in IT technologies and building a startup ecosystem.

This sector can give a fresh boost to the development of both countries’ economies. To this end, agreement was reached to exchange experiences in Ai, advanced technologies, and digital solutions, as well as prospects of joint projects were discussed, said the Kazakh leader.

President Tokayev said Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan showed his interest in the operation of the region’s major technopark of IT startups Astana Hub, as well as the artificial intelligence center Alem.ai.

Next year, Armenia’s international educational center TUMU Astana will open at Alem.ai, added the Kazakh President.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan eyes $350mln exports to Armenia.