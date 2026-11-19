Delivered to Kazakhstan as part of the country’s aviation fleet modernization program, the aircraft is expected to expand the capabilities of the military transport aviation fleet, particularly in transporting personnel, military cargo, and supplies.

In terms of its characteristics, the aircraft occupies an intermediate position between the C-295 and A400M, both of which are currently in service.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan

The introduction of the Y-9E is expected to provide greater flexibility in planning air transport operations, with consideration of flight distances and the weight of the cargo being transported.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Minister of Defense, Aidos Myrzakhmetov, held a meeting with the U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Julie Stufft. The sides discussed the current state of bilateral cooperation in the defense sector.