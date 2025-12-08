EN
    Kazakhstan approves transfer volumes between budgets for 2026/28

    18:31, 8 December 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the law on volumes of general-purpose transfers between republican and regional budgets, budgets of cities of republican status, and the capital for 2026/28, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The text of the law is to be published in the press.

    To note, on November 26, Majilis deputies passed the amendments put forward by the Senate to the law on the republican budget for 2026/28, as well as the law on volumes of general-purpose transfers between republican and regional budgets, budgets of cities of republican status, and the capital for 2026/28.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported the President inks law amendments on culture, education, and family. 

    President of Kazakhstan Laws, decrees, orders Finance and Budget Regions Akorda Presidential Residence
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
