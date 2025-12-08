Kazakhstan approves transfer volumes between budgets for 2026/28

The text of the law is to be published in the press.

To note, on November 26, Majilis deputies passed the amendments put forward by the Senate to the law on the republican budget for 2026/28, as well as the law on volumes of general-purpose transfers between republican and regional budgets, budgets of cities of republican status, and the capital for 2026/28.

