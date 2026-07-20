Kazakhstan approves plan to combat shadow economy until 2028

According to the document, developed in line with Kazakhstan’s Concept for the development of small and medium-sized enterprises until 2030, the share of the shadow economy as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to decline to no more than 14.5 percent in 2026, 14 percent in 2027, and 13.8 percent in 2028.

The Government noted that the shadow economy poses a direct threat to national economic security. It limits the development of legitimate small and medium-sized businesses, reduces competition, worsens economic challenges, and deprives the state budget of significant revenues.

A key focus of the plan will be digitalization. Kazakhstan plans to create a digital platform that will integrate data from tax, customs, labor, and industry information systems. The platform will help identify vulnerable areas where illegal economic schemes may occur and track how such activities move between different sectors.

The plan covers five priority sectors, including healthcare and social services, trade, education, construction, and agriculture. The list of sectors is not final and may be expanded as new areas of shadow economic activity are identified.

In the production sector, the Government expects to reduce еthe shadow turnover through digital tracking systems in agriculture, oil and gas, and construction. Digital resource management systems and integration with customs platforms will provide greater control over the movement of goods.

In trade and services, key measures include the transition to digital marketplaces (Digital bazaar), expansion of product labeling systems, and automated monitoring of excise and socially important goods. These measures are expected to reduce unregistered trade and counterfeit products.

In social sectors such as healthcare and education, automated service verification systems, price monitoring, and compliance audits will help reduce the risks of fraudulent operations and misuse of public funds.

The Government also expects to lower corruption risks by reducing human involvement in procedures and increasing automation.

The measures were developed according to OECD principles, including: Access to data in near real time; Early identification of risks before violations occur; Voluntary legalization rather than pressure on businesses; Management based on measurable results.

During the preparation of the plan, authorities excluded measures that would introduce new obligations for businesses or tighten regulations.

The government believes that improving transparency will create a more predictable and competitive economic environment. Digitalization will serve as the foundation of efforts to combat the shadow economy, while artificial intelligence tools will be used to monitor implementation of the plan and assess progress toward its targets.

The implementation of the program is expected to reduce the share of the shadow economy in Kazakhstan’s GDP to 13.8 percent by 2028.

The government resolution entered into force on the day of its signing.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan unveils a unified interbank QR payment system.