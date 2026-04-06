Kazakhstan approves four-year roadmap for resort development

Inspections of resort areas in Almaty, Zhetysu, and Abai regions revealed ongoing beach improvements, though some locations require further support to meet modern standards.

The 114-point roadmap is boosting resort accessibility by increasing summer train routes, expanding carriage capacity, and broadening domestic flight options, including subsidized routes, to improve tourist mobility.

The key priorities involve enhancing water safety measures, establishing uniform beach infrastructure standards, and improving inter-agency coordination (spanning the water transport inspection, civil protection, revenue agencies, as well as sanitary epidemiological service). Additionally, the focus includes hosting organized events and boosting tourism potential.

The ministry said the roadmap aims to systematically upgrade resorts, enhance tourist infrastructure quality, and boost both local and international tourism competitiveness.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Chinese blogger Tao Mingxiu was awarded Kazakhstan’s Order of Friendship.