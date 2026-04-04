Chinese blogger Tao Mingxiu awarded Kazakhstan’s Order of Friendship

According to the Ministry of Culture and Information, the honor became a recognition of Tao Mingxiu’s contribution to promoting Kazakhstan in Chinese media, popularizing its cultural heritage and tourism potential, and strengthening humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and China.

During the ceremony, Balayeva highlighted Tao’s role in fostering friendship between the two nations.

“The II degree Dostyl Order is a high state award and recognition of your contribution to strengthening friendship and humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and China. Thanks to your work, millions of people have learned more about Kazakhstan, its rich cultural heritage, scenic nature, and tourism potential,” she said.

Tao Minxiu first visited Kazakhstan in September 2024 as a media influencer and has since traveled to Astana, Almaty cities, as well as Akmola, Almaty, East Kazakhstan and Mangystau regions, publishing over 100 materials with a combined reach of more than 1 billion views. In May 2025, she was granted the honorary status of Kazakhstan Tourism Ambassador. On her fifth trip, she is touring Almaty, Aktau, and Turkestan, while participating in Amal and Nauryz celebrations.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

The ministry noted that the award reflects the broader context of strengthening Kazakhstan-China cooperation, which has reached an unprecedented level of “eternal comprehensive strategic partnership.” A special role here is played by the friendly relations between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which set a stable course for the further deepening of bilateral ties.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

Cultural and humanitarian exchanges remain a key area, with 2026 designated as the Cross-Year of Culture between Kazakhstan and China, the ministry notes.

A major achievement of this partnership was the opening of the Kazakhstan Cultural Center in Beijing, the country’s first institution of its kind abroad, serving as a hub for exhibitions, concerts, lectures, and educational programs.

Tourism ties are also expanding rapidly: Kazakhstan welcomed 655,000 Chinese visitors in 2024, rising to 968,000 in 2025. The launch of a direct Almaty-Shanghai flight by Air Astana on March 29, 2026 is expected to further boost tourism, business, and cultural exchanges, the ministry adds.

Tao Tao, with over 2.8 million Instagram followers, has previously showcased Kazakhstan’s landscapes, cuisine, and cultural sites, including popular videos from the Mangystau region.