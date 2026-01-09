Kazakhstan approves digitalization plan for construction sector

The document sets out key tasks for digital transformation of the construction sector, as well as encompasses the entire life cycle of buildings – from planning and designing to construction, commissioning and further use.

The plan involves a set of practical measures, aimed at streamlining and expediting construction processes, while prioritizing implementation of mandatory BIM design, automation of public services in the construction sector, creation of digital building passports, as well as digitization of construction regulations and standards for machine processing.

If implemented, the measures are expected to reduce manual work, mitigate risks of errors, as well as increase the predictability of construction projects.

The digitalization plan for the construction sector for 2026-2027 seeks to enhance transparency and governance in the sector, optimize construction timelines and budgets, remove administrative hurdles, and improve quality and safety in construction.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported the Kazakh President signs the Construction Code.