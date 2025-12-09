Kazakhstan approves Digital Transformation Map for Transport Sector

According to him, in line with the President’s directive, the Ministry of Transport jointly with the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development have adopted the Digital Transformation Map for the Transport Sector.

The document otulines three major goals:

- to launch biometric identification in 10 international airports by 2027;

- to introduce intellectual systems on 55% of railway transport routes;

- to introduce “green corridor” at automobile checkpoints by 2029;

These measures will let reduce border crossing times, improve the quality of freight and passenger services, and enhance transit potential, the vice minister noted.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s transit cargo reached 29.4 mln tons.