Kazakhstan approves boxing development concept for 2026–2030

The corresponding resolution was signed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, paving the way for the development of boxing in the country to reach a new level. The key objectives of this strategically important document include increasing participation in boxing, improving the quality of athlete training, and enhancing the competitiveness of Kazakhstani boxers on the international stage.

Photo credit: t.me/Turizm_jane_sport_ministrligi

Photo credit: t.me/Turizm_jane_sport_ministrligi

The Concept consists of six key sections covering all areas of the sport’s development, with five priority areas identified: the development of boxing infrastructure, expansion of mass participation and the formation of a sports reserve, improvement of scientific, methodological, and medical support, enhancement of the qualifications of coaches and referees, and the development of international cooperation and professional boxing.

The implementation mechanism is outlined in an approved comprehensive plan comprising 31 measures aimed at addressing key challenges in the sector and achieving concrete results.

Currently, more than 153,000 people in Kazakhstan are engaged in boxing, supported by over 2,000 coaches across all 20 regions of the country.

The national team includes 595 athletes across senior, youth, junior, and cadet squads.

Over 39,000 children are involved in boxing at youth sports schools, where they are trained by 1,385 coaches.

Photo credit: t.me/Turizm_jane_sport_ministrligi

By 2030, the plan is to increase participation, improve the effectiveness of the training system, and strengthen the global standing of Kazakhstani athletes.

The implementation of the Concept is expected to give new momentum to the systematic development of the sport, promote a healthy lifestyle among young people, and enhance the country’s international image.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Orazbek Assylkulov had claimed the first victory at the Asian Boxing Championships.