Kazakhstan appoints U19 boxing team coordinator

“Kanat Islam will coordinate the work of the youth national team and contribute to improving results on the international stage,” the federation said.

Kanat Islam was born in 1984. He is a professional boxer and a WBA FedeCaribe champion.

In amateur boxing, he represented China, winning a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympic Games and also reaching the podium at the World Championships and the Asian Games.

Since becoming a citizen of Kazakhstan in 2010, he has competed for the professional club Astana Arlans and, over the course of his career, fought 30 bouts, winning 22 of them by knockout.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that XDS Astana had revealed its rider lineup for the 2026 Settimana Coppi e Bartali.