Kazakhstan appoints new Vice President of National Deaflympic Committee

Saule Shakuova, President of the National Deaflympic Committee, signed the relevant order.

As Vice President, Rakhimzhan Yerdenbekov will primarily be responsible for strengthening engagement with government bodies.

“In my view, any senior position is first and foremost an instrument for systemic transformation. My mission in this role is clear: government relations (GR) and strategic engagement with the state apparatus. Why is this a priority today? Modern sports management requires deep alignment with public institutions. For our athletes to deliver outstanding results, they must be supported by a flawlessly functioning system of coordination and encouragement,” Yerdenbekov commented on his appointment.

His responsibilities will include establishing direct, transparent communication with government institutions and advancing initiatives to develop the Deaflympic movement and to support its champions.

Rakhimzhan Yerdenbekov also serves as the President of the Kazakhstan Professional Boxing Federation.

Additionally, under national legislation, winners and medalists of the Deaflympic Games receive state awards equal in amount to those granted to Olympic and Paralympic champions and medalists.

Earlier, it was reported that Kudrat Shamiyev, the President of the Kazakh Taekwondo Federation (WT), had been appointed to the Executive Board of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) as Vice President for organizational matters related to the 2029 Asian Winter Games in Almaty.