Kazakhstan appoints new Vice Minister of Agriculture

Khatepova was born in 1990 in the West Kazakhstan region.

She graduated from the Zhangir Khan West Kazakhstan Agrarian-Technical University, Taraz University named after M. Kh. Dulaty, and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan, where she earned a master's degree in business and management.

In 2012–2021, she held various positions within the Ministry of Agriculture, including manager, expert, and chief expert.

In 2021–2022, she served as head of the Department for Agricultural Product Certification.

In 2022–2025, she headed the Department of Agri-Food Markets and Agricultural Product Processing.

Since January 2025, she has served as director of the Ministry's Department of Crop Production.

Earlier today, Qazinform News Agency reported that Arman Issagaliyev was appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.