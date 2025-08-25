New Kazakh Vice Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation appointed

Born in 1968 in the Akmola region, Momyshev graduated from the Zhambyl Hydromelioration and Construction Institute and the Almaty Academy of Economics and Statistics.

He began his professional career in 1990. Throughout different years, Talgat Momyshev worked as the department head, deputy director of the Zhambyl Center of Standardization, Metrology and Certification, senior referent of the General Department and chairman of the Committee for Investment and Foreign Economic Relations in the apparatus of the Akim of Zhambyl Region, director of the Almaty branch of Metrology Republican State Enterprise, first deputy general director of JSC “National Accreditation Center”, head of the Production Department of the National Center of Expertise and Certification in Astana, and deputy chairman of the Technical Regulation and Metrology Committee of the Kazakh Industry and New Technologies Ministry.

In 2010 and 2014, he served as deputy chairman of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology of the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies, as well as chairman of the State Inspection Committee in the Oil and Gas Sector of the Ministry of Oil and Gas.

In 2014 and 2016, he was chairman of the Committee for Environmental Regulation, Control, and State Inspection in the Oil and Gas Sector of the Ministry of Energy.

He then held the position of state inspector in the Department for State Control and Organizational-Territorial Work at the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan from 2016 to 2018, followed by his tenure as deputy akim of Zhambyl Region in 2018–2019.

Between 2019 and 2021, he worked at the Ministry of Energy as responsible secretary and head of the Apparatus, and from 2021 to 2023, he served as vice minister of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources.

In 2023–2024, he was general director of the RSE “National Accreditation Center” under the Ministry of Trade and Integration.

Since July 2024, he has been serving as director of the Department of Technical Regulation and Accreditation of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

