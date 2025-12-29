EN
    Kazakhstan appoints new deputy minister of enlightenment

    18:55, 29 December 2025

    By governmental order, Zhaiyk Sharabassov has been appointed to the post of deputy minister of enlightenment of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: primeminister.kz

    Born in Uralsk city, West Kazakhstan, in 1980, he graduated from the Utemisov West Kazakhstan State University, the Academy of Public Administration under the Kazakh President, and University of Warwick (Great Britain).

    Prior to his current appointment, Sharabassov had held the post of deputy head of the socio-economic policy department in the Kazakh President’s Administration.

    Previously, Qazinform reported the Head of State relieves ARDFM Deputy Chairwoman Mariya Khadzhiyeva from duty. 

