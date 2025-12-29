EN
    Head of State relieves ARDFM Deputy Chairwoman Mariya Khadzhiyeva from duty

    15:19, 29 December 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has relieved Mariya Khadzhiyeva of her post of Deputy Chairwoman of the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Photo credit: Head of State relieves ARDFM Deputy Chairwoman Mariya Khadzhiyeva from duty
    Photo credit: Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market of Kazakhstan

    In May 2019, Mariya Khadzhiyeva was appointed to the post of the Deputy Chairwoman of the Council of the Association of Financiers of Kazakhstan.

    She had been serving as the Deputy Chairwoman of the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market of Kazakhstan since December 2019.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree approving the Concept of Development of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan till 2030 titled as "Unity in Diversity."

