Head of State relieves ARDFM Deputy Chairwoman Mariya Khadzhiyeva from duty

In May 2019, Mariya Khadzhiyeva was appointed to the post of the Deputy Chairwoman of the Council of the Association of Financiers of Kazakhstan.

She had been serving as the Deputy Chairwoman of the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market of Kazakhstan since December 2019.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree approving the Concept of Development of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan till 2030 titled as "Unity in Diversity."