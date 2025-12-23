Kazakhstan appoints First Vice Minister of AI and Digital Development

Rostislav Konyashkin assumed the post by the respective decree of the Government.

Born in 1989 in Taraz, Konyashkin graduated from M.V. Lomonosov Moscow State University and L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

He began his professional career in 2011 as a consultant in the private sector. Between 2011 and 2012, he worked for Intergas Central Asia and KazTransCom ERP-Service. From 2012 to 2014, he held various positions at Astana Innovations.

In subsequent years, Rostislave Konyashkin served as a project and senior manager at the Information and Analytical Center, worked in the Methodology Department of the Government for Citizens State Corporation, and managed innovation and IT projects at several organizations, including Transtelecom, Orleu Center for Innovation Technology, and Tengri Lab.

From 2020 to 2021, he was Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Public Services under the Ministry of Digital Development. Between 2021 and 2024, he served as Chairman of the Management Board at National Information Technologies JSC.

In 2024 and 2025, Konyashkin held the post of Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Aerospace Industry. Since October 2025, he has served as Deputy Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development before being promoted to First Vice Minister.

