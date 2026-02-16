Kazakhstan appoints First Deputy Minister of Culture & Information

Kanat Iskakov was born in 1982 in Shymkent. He is a graduate of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and Lomonosov Moscow State University.

He began his professional career in 2005 as a leading specialist at the State Fund for Youth Policy Development in Almaty.

His career spans civil service roles, including at the Majilis of the Parliament and the Executive Office of the President of Kazakhstan (the Secretariat of the Secretary of State and the Center for Strategic Developments & Analysis).

Iskakov's senior positions include:

2012–2021: Head of Sector for the Press Service of the Executive Office of the President.

2021–2023: Chairman of the Information Committee of the Ministry of Information and Social Development.

From 2023 until the appointment: Vice Minister of Culture and Information.

