    Baurzhan Abzhanov named as new head of Kazakh National Defense University

    13:55, 14 February 2026

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Saturday signed a degree appointing Baurzhan Abzhanov as the new Head of the National Defense University of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.

    Baurzhan Abzhanov named as new head of Kazakh National Defense University
    Photo credit: Gov.kz

    Born in 1968, Abzhanov graduated from the Novosibirsk Higher Military Command School of the Soviet Ministry of Internal Affairs, Frunze Military Academy, Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia.

    Throughout his career, Baurzhan Abzhanov served as the regional command force commander, inspection and analytical department head and secretary of the Military Council in the Kazakh National Guard, head of the Military Institute of the National Guard, as well as deputy commander-in-chief of the National Guard.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the appointment of Murat Nurtleu as his special assistant on investment issues. 

